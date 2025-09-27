Coimbatore Flower Traders' body regrets mocking woman for her dress

COIMBATORE: The functionaries of the Coimbatore Urban District All-Flower Traders' Welfare Association on Friday expressed regret over the recent 'moral policing' by some traders at the Coimbatore flower market. A few traders had scolded a young woman over her sleeveless outfit as she visited the market.
In a statement issued by Association, its functionaries assured that such incidents will not occur in the flower market in the future.
"Some undesirable incidents occurred when a sister, named Janani, visited the flower market on Sunday (September 21). She was criticised for her clothing. Furthermore, upon investigation by us (functionaries), it was confirmed that she did not take any video reels. We, the traders, are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident, and we express our regret to her who was mentally distressed due to this incident. We also assure that such incidents will not occur in the flower market in the future," they said in their statement.
S Janani, a 20-year-old law student and resident of Veerapandi near Coimbatore, was allegedly insulted and verbally harassed when she visited the market along with her friend after attending an art workshop in the locality.
A video recorded by her friend that went viral two days after the incident shows a flower trader chiding Janani for wearing a sleeveless outfit and remarking she should not come to the market in 'inappropriate clothing.' A heated argument ensued as the woman objected, but other traders chimed in and advised her to dress decently.
In her police complaint Janani alleged six men, who can be identified, were involved.
Countering her, the flower traders also petitioned the Police Commissionerate on the same day, claiming that the woman and her friend came to the market for a video shoot. They claimed a few of the vendors merely told them not to do a video shoot as the market was busy due to the Navaratri season and it could cause disturbance. They also alleged that the woman released select portions of the video to defame the flower vendors and portray them in a poor light.
Receiving both complaints, the police sought legal opinion for the further course of action. Police sources say the traders on Friday expressed regret after realising there was prima facie grounds to initiate action on Janani's complaint.
"They did not apologise to me, and they released a press statement. After consulting with my legal counsel, I will make a decision," Janani told TNIE.