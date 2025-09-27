Coimbatore Flower Traders' body regrets mocking woman for her dress

COIMBATORE: The functionaries of the Coimbatore Urban District All-Flower Traders' Welfare Association on Friday expressed regret over the recent 'moral policing' by some traders at the Coimbatore flower market. A few traders had scolded a young woman over her sleeveless outfit as she visited the market.

In a statement issued by Association, its functionaries assured that such incidents will not occur in the flower market in the future.

"Some undesirable incidents occurred when a sister, named Janani, visited the flower market on Sunday (September 21). She was criticised for her clothing. Furthermore, upon investigation by us (functionaries), it was confirmed that she did not take any video reels. We, the traders, are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident, and we express our regret to her who was mentally distressed due to this incident. We also assure that such incidents will not occur in the flower market in the future," they said in their statement.

S Janani, a 20-year-old law student and resident of Veerapandi near Coimbatore, was allegedly insulted and verbally harassed when she visited the market along with her friend after attending an art workshop in the locality.