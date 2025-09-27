Disruption in globalisation opens new avenues, says Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

MADURAI: Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that, despite Tamil Nadu accounting for less than 6 per cent of India's population, it contributes nearly 20-30 per cent of the top Indian-origin talent globally across all professions.

Speaking during the inauguration of the iTNT Madurai Regional Hub at Anna University campus on Friday, he said, "Demographic shifts and recent disruption in globalisation and technology have opened new opportunities for India and Tamil Nadu. With restrictions on the H1B visa in the United States, many talented professionals might stay back or return, benefiting the state."

Praising start-ups, he said that innovation can occur anywhere, and many solutions emerge from local problems, such as healthcare, mobility for the differently-abled, and other societal needs.

Appreciating women among start-ups, he said, "This was the last frontier we have been addressing in the IT department. Just as the social justice movement since 1921 has been advocating equity across gender, we want to ensure women in tech are encouraged. Their perspective is unique, and I have personally benefited from the wisdom and guidance of women mentors throughout my career."