Don’t climb electric posts, trees: TVK appeals to cadre ahead of chief Vijay’s public meetings

CHENNAI: Ahead of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s public meetings in Namakkal and Karur on Saturday, party general secretary N Anand has appealed to cadre and the public to strictly adhere to safety guidelines.

He urged supporters not to follow Vijay’s convoy on vehicles and to avoid climbing buildings, trees or electric posts near the venues. Pregnant women, senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities were advised to watch the events via live stream instead of attending in person.

He also directed cadres to allow free movement of ambulances, schoolchildren and commuters, cooperate with police, and refrain from bursting crackers or erecting unauthorised banners, arches or flagpoles.

Vehicles should be parked without causing traffic disruption, Anand said, stressing on the need for discipline and respect for law and order. The party further appealed to members to disperse peacefully after each meeting.