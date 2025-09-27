EPS slams Stalin over closure of government schools in Tamil Nadu

KARUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday charged the DMK government with ruining the education sector by shutting down 207 schools, even as it claimed credit for Tamil Nadu’s achievements in literacy.

Addressing public meetings in Aravakkurichi and Krishnarayapuram as part of his Makkalai Kaappom, Tamilaga Meetchippom tour, Palaniswami said Chief Minister MK Stalin had “cheated TN people” by projecting the state as an education hub while presiding over closures.

Also, Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on former minister V Senthil Balaji. “Today, people with tainted records are made ministers. Those who looted public money now sit in power,” he said and questioned why CM Stalin continued to shield him.

Targeting the DMK-Congress alliance, Palaniswami said Congress leaders had remained silent when Tiruchy Siva and RS Bharathi criticised former CM K Kamaraj.

Without naming TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, he pointed out that “those who have jumped across five parties are given importance, while loyal workers are ignored.”

The AIADMK chief also accused Stalin of failing to fulfill promises to bring jobs and investments to Tamil Nadu.

“During AIADMK’s tenure, thousands of youth got employment through IT parks and industries. But now, the government has only given unemployment,” he said.