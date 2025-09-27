Foundation laid for Kerala’s second Periyar memorial at cost of Rs 4 crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu PWD Minister EV Velu on Friday laid the foundation for raising a memorial to social reformer ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy at Arookutty in Kerala, where he was imprisoned during the Vaikom struggle a century ago. The project, to be built at a cost of Rs 3.99 crore, will include a statue, museum, hall, and park. This will be the second Periyar memorial in Kerala, after the one at Vaikom.

The ceremony was presided over by Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian and attended by Tamil Nadu Information Minister M P Saminathan.

Hailing Periyar’s involvement in the Vaikom struggle, Cherian said the late leader’s involvement stands as proof of South India’s social and cultural bonds.

He recalled that the centenary of the struggle was celebrated jointly by Kerala and Tamil Nadu and welcomed the decision to establish a memorial at the site of Periyar’s imprisonment. The Kerala government has allotted half an acre of land for the project free of cost.

Velu said Periyar was imprisoned twice during the Vaikom Struggle — first at Arookutty on April 22, 1924, for a month, and later at the Travancore central jail for six months. Periyar visited Kerala seven times during the agitation, spending 141 days in all, including 67 days campaigning.