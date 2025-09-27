Hunt goes awry as bullet misses chicken, kills man in Kallakurichi district

KALLAKURICHI: A man was killed when his neighbour fired from a country-made gun while attempting to shoot a chicken for dinner, at Kalvarayan hills in Kallakurichi district on Thursday night.

The incident occurred in Melmathur, a village under Kottapupputhur panchayat. According to police, Annamalai, a local resident, had illegally kept a country-made gun at his house for occasionally hunting birds and animals in the nearby forest areas.

On Thursday, Annamalai’s son-in-law paid him a visit. To prepare chicken curry for dinner, Annamalai tried to shoot a bird roaming outside his house. However, the bullet missed the bird and hit his neighbour Prakash who was sleeping inside his house. The bullet struck the man in the head, killing him instantly.

Villagers informed the Kariyalur police, who arrested Annamalai and sent Prakash’s body to Kallakurichi government medical college hospital for postmortem.

Three more persons are being questioned in the case to check whether it was an accident or any enmity existed between the victim and the accused.