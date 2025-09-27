Incomplete abortion reveals illegal sale of 6,720 MTP kits in Salem, Theni

CHENNAI: A case of incomplete abortion at a Primary Health Centre in Karur district has led the Drug Control Administration (DCA) department of the state to intensify its crackdown on the illegal trade of abortion pills, which cannot be sold without a prescription from doctors.

The officials have filed a complaint with the police against an individual from Namakkal district who allegedly purchased over 6,000 medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits online from a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of the drugs, and sold them illegally to persons in at least two districts in the state.

S Gurubharathi, deputy director of Drugs Control Cum Controlling Authority cum Licensing Authority, told TNIE it was found during investigation that a huge quantity of a particular brand of MTP kits, which contain Mifepristone and Misoprostol tablets, was procured by a man named Dharnidharan Selvam, who was not a licensed dealer.

The MTP kits should be bought only with a prescription and should be used only under the supervision of a doctor in a medical facility, as specified under the MTP Act and its rules. Selvam purchased the drugs using the wholesale licence of another person over several months. The owner of the licence has also filed a police complaint against him, Gurubharathi added.