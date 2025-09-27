‘India should invest more in higher education, science, technology, and research,’ says VIT head

VELLORE: The 16th annual techno-management festival of VIT University, ‘GraVITas 2025’, commenced on the campus in Vellore on Friday. The three-day festival will feature 207 events, 57 workshops, 51 hackathons, robot wars, and drone shows until Sunday, with 40,000 students participating.

Addressing the event, the university’s founder-chancellor, Dr G Vishwanathan, said India must invest more in higher education, science, technology, and research. “While developed nations invest 2 per cent to 3 per cent of their GDP in research and development, India spends less than 1 per cent. For India to become a developed nation by 2047, we must prioritise higher education, science, technology, and research,” he said.

Chief guest Majed Ali Al Mansoori, member of the executive council and chairman of municipality affairs, Abu Dhabi, said innovation should enhance human life as well as advance technology.

“From the internet to renewable energy, all discoveries stem from scientists’ passion,” he said.