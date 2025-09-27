Man, sister die by suicide over Rs 2 crore loss in chit business

POLLACHI: A man and his sister killed themselves in Pollachi over losses in chit business. Another sister is battling for her life at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

N Muthukrishnan (35) of Kadalaiyur near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi and his elder sister K Muthulakshmi (45) of Allampatti in Virudhunagar district died at the CMCH on Friday night.

The duo and their other sibling, M Meenatchi (36) of Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district, had attempted suicide on Thursday night. They were later admitted to the CMCH, but two died later, said police.

The trio is from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district but had shifted to Pollachi two days ago after they met with a loss of around Rs 2 crore in the business, said police sources.