Man, sister die by suicide over Rs 2 crore loss in chit business

POLLACHI: A man and his sister killed themselves in Pollachi over losses in chit business. Another sister is battling for her life at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
N Muthukrishnan (35) of Kadalaiyur near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi and his elder sister K Muthulakshmi (45) of Allampatti in Virudhunagar district died at the CMCH on Friday night.
The duo and their other sibling, M Meenatchi (36) of Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district, had attempted suicide on Thursday night. They were later admitted to the CMCH, but two died later, said police.
The trio is from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district but had shifted to Pollachi two days ago after they met with a loss of around Rs 2 crore in the business, said police sources.
Unable to clear the debt, the three left Thoothukudi and moved to Dharapuram in Tiruppur district a week ago. After spending a few days there, they then moved to Pollachi and rented a house at PKS Colony near Suleswaranpatti in Pollachi.
The three attempted to end their lives by consuming poison on Thursday evening.
Their family members who were alerted by the locals arrived and rushed them to the Pollachi Government Hospital. After first aid, all the three were referred to the CMCH.
The Pollachi Town police which is investigating the case, sent their bodies to the postmortem.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)