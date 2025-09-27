More than 30 feared dead in stampede at TVK leader Vijay's rally in Karur

KARUR: A pall of gloom descended over Karur after 31 people were confirmed dead and over 40 others were admitted to various hospitals in the city, following a stampede during TVK leader Vijay's rally at Veluchamipuram on Saturday evening.

"Of the 31 dead, six were children, nine men and 16 women. All of them were brought dead to the hospital," Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

"24 doctors from Trichy have rushed to Karur to provide treatment to the affected people. Also, 20 doctors from Salem and five from Dindigul are rushing to Karur. All of them are expected to reach Karur within one hour," he added.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to visit Karur on Sunday. Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Health Minister M Subramanian are arriving in Karur to take stock of the situation.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay had launched the next stage of his 2026 Assembly election campaign in the Kongu region on Saturday afternoon.

He arrived at Tiruchy International Airport in the morning from Chennai by a chartered flight and proceeded to Namakkal for campaigning. Although he was scheduled to address his cadres around 12 p.m., he reached the venue only around 2.30 p.m.

After completing his campaign in Namakkal, he began his journey to Karur. As hundreds of cadres and members of the public lined the route from Namakkal to Karur, the trip took more than four hours.

An unexpected surge in crowd numbers and a complete violation of the safety instructions issued by the city police are said to be the reasons behind the tragedy.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying," Stalin wrote on X, urging the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.

Just before the stampede, the crowd became uncontrollable as TVK leader Vijay went on with his speech. Alerted by party workers of the situation, Vijay briefly stopped his speech and passed out water bottles from his specially designed campaign bus.

Ambulances faced severe difficulty navigating the packed streets to reach those in need, PTI reported.

Estimates suggest nearly 30,000 people were present at the rally. The DMK has since blamed Vijay for negligence and called for his arrest.

(With inputs from the online desk)