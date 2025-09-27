New mother claims moldy bread served to her at Kovilpatti government hospital

THOOTHUKUDI: Family members of a woman who is admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital complained that moldy bread was served to her. The woman has delivered a baby and is under treatment.

Activist S Rajesh Kanna said the bread was served on September 22 and developed fungal growth a day later, even though the expiry dates was mentioned as September 26 on the label of the bread packet. Further, the activist alleged that moldy bread was served to three pregnant women in the recent past.

The authorities replaced the bread after the patients raised an issue, and hospital officials had requested the victims not to talk about it to anyone, the activist said. On Friday, the family members of the woman submitted a petition to Kovilpatti Sub Collector Himanshu.

When contacted, an official in the Kovilpatti GH seeking anonymity said the bread was supplied by a private contractor. The food safety department officials had taken samples of the bread and action would be taken once the test report comes, he added.