NTK's Seeman likens Anna, MGR to ‘Shani’, AIADMK hits back

CHENNAI: NTK coordinator Seeman on Friday, while trying to take a dig at actor and politician Vijay, reportedly likened former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M G Ramachandran to ‘Shani’ or ‘Saturn’, a derogatory term for someone believed to bring misfortune.

Responding to a question on the politics of Vijay, he said the actor had simply borrowed from the two Dravidian parties and had nothing to offer on his own. He went on to say that the actor used the image of Annadurai on one side and MGR on the other.

“This is a ‘shani’ and that is a ‘shani’. He (Vijay) has stitched a shirt out of both,” he said, in what appeared as a reference to the late leaders. The AIADMK’s IT wing urged Seeman to apologise.

The party said, “Your derogatory words against true leaders of the Tamil people are disgraceful and must be condemned in the strongest terms.” AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also condemned the remarks.