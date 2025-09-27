Producers of renewable energy upset about TNERC rules on its direct purchase, use

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Green Energy Open Access) Regulations, 2025 to govern the direct purchase and use of renewable energy from producers.

The stated objective is to provide non-discriminatory access to renewable energy through the intra-state transmission system. The rules also lay down the method for banking charges and other conditions.

As per the regulations, surplus power generated from renewable sources after consumption will be banked with the TNPDCL. This “banked energy” can be drawn later within the same billing cycle.

However, the Renewable Energy Producers Association (REPA) has urged the regulator to withdraw the rules, citing operational challenges. K Venkatachalam, Chief Advisor and CEO of REPA, told TNIE that TNPDCL has not yet developed the software needed to implement the regulations.

He added that while the rules mandate energy accounting on a 15-minute block basis, no facility is currently available to capture real-time data in such intervals.