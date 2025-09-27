Puducherry L-G Kailashnathan vows crackdown on 'spurious drugs'

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday said the Puducherry administration will launch a stringent crackdown on the sale of 'spurious drugs', warning that such practices pose a grave risk to public health.
Speaking at a stakeholder conclave on “Shared Vision for a Better World (SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals)”, organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, Kailashnathan said he had received complaints from the pharma association about the circulation of counterfeit medicines, including products from reputable companies.
Kailashnathan also claimed that the list of spurious drugs even included two medicines he personally consumes. “How do we know whether a drug is genuine or spurious? The problem is that there are no clear standards for medicines,” he observed. Expressing concern, he claimed that even cancer drugs are being counterfeited, leaving patients with no therapeutic effect despite taking the medicine for several months.
Highlighting Puducherry’s position as a major hub for drug manufacturing and distribution across the country, Kailashnathan said the administration would take firm measures to curb the sale and distribution of such harmful products.
Kailashnathan also underscored the wider importance of quality in all sectors of life, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Zero defect, zero effect.” Quality, he said, is not an option but a necessity. He praised certification mechanisms such as ISI, Hallmark, Agmark and Eco Label for instilling public trust and protecting citizens’ rights to safe and reliable products. Appreciating organisations like BIS and the Quality Council of India, he noted that as India grows from the world’s fourth-largest economy towards becoming the third, the “Made in India” brand must stand for uncompromising quality.
Kailashnathan stressed that quality must extend beyond industry to education, healthcare, food, water, and the environment, achieved through collaboration among industry, research institutions and government.
Earlier, SD Dayanand, scientist-F and head of BIS Chennai Branch Office, emphasised bridging knowledge with application to create strategies that enhance quality, safety and sustainability.
The conclave brought together government officials, industry leaders, academicians, civil society representatives and environmental experts to deliberate on strengthening partnerships for sustainable development and ensuring standards that foster inclusive growth.