Puducherry L-G Kailashnathan vows crackdown on 'spurious drugs'

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday said the Puducherry administration will launch a stringent crackdown on the sale of 'spurious drugs', warning that such practices pose a grave risk to public health.

Speaking at a stakeholder conclave on “Shared Vision for a Better World (SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals)”, organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, Kailashnathan said he had received complaints from the pharma association about the circulation of counterfeit medicines, including products from reputable companies.

Kailashnathan also claimed that the list of spurious drugs even included two medicines he personally consumes. “How do we know whether a drug is genuine or spurious? The problem is that there are no clear standards for medicines,” he observed. Expressing concern, he claimed that even cancer drugs are being counterfeited, leaving patients with no therapeutic effect despite taking the medicine for several months.

Highlighting Puducherry’s position as a major hub for drug manufacturing and distribution across the country, Kailashnathan said the administration would take firm measures to curb the sale and distribution of such harmful products.