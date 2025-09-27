Tamil Nadu CM Stalin unveils name boards of two renamed streets

Tamil Nadu

Nungambakkam College Lane was renamed as Jaishankar Road, after late actor Jaishankar. Mandavelipakkam 5th Cross Street was renamed as SV Venkataraman Street, after late theatre artiste Venkataraman.
Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiling the name boards from the secretariat on Friday.
Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiling the name boards from the secretariat on Friday.(Photo | Express)
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday unveiled the name boards of two newly renamed streets in the city through video conference in a function at the secretariat here.

College Lane in Nungambakkam has been renamed as Jaishankar Road, in memory of the late Tamil actor Jaishankar, popularly hailed as the ‘James Bond of Tamil cinema’. The actor, who once lived on the lane, is remembered for the lead roles he played as action hero or a detective in many movies.

Similarly, Mandavelipakkam 5th Cross Street has been renamed as SV Venkataraman Street, in honour of late theatre artiste Venkataraman, father of the former Mylapore MLA, S Ve Shekher.

Venkataraman is well known for his female lead roles in stage plays, and his career as a teacher at the state’s film colleges. He actively conducted awareness programmes on blood donation, childhood hypoglycemia, and other social causes. He had lived on the street now named after him.

