Tamil Nadu High Court bins petitions against state's new minibus scheme

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted its stamp of ‘judicial affirmation’ to the scheme rolled out by the Tamil Nadu government to operate minibuses in unserved rural areas, by dismissing all the petitions filed by the private bus operators challenging the scheme, citing technical and procedural issues. Although the transport department has issued over 2,500 route permits for operating minibuses across the state, services have yet to start on more than 50 per cent of these routes.
Justice N Mala, while dismissing the petitions, held that the government has formulated the New Comprehensive Mini Bus Scheme- 2024 to ensure the rural public have unrestricted movement as per their rights guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (d) of the Constitution.
“It is a matter of common knowledge that the road infrastructure in the villages is in deplorable conditions, making it difficult for regular buses to operate in such areas,” the judge said in the order passed on Thursday. The judge added that the court is of the view that the aim of the scheme is to provide last-mile connectivity to the rural public who face great difficulty in reaching towns and cities due to a lack of adequate transportation. The scheme is framed to ensure that the villagers from remote areas of the state, by availing minibus services, would reach the nearest town or city instead of walking for miles, she noted.
Advocate General PS Raman, assisted by special government pleader E Veda Bhagath Singh, appeared for the state government.
In the concluding remarks, Justice Mala said the court notes that the history of the litigation demonstrates the petitioners’ consistent opposition to the inclusion of the minibuses in the state’s transport system. Such resistance cannot be permitted to continue, she said. “Accordingly, the introduction of minibuses in the unserved sectors of the state transport system, being indisputably in furtherance of public convenience, warrants judicial affirmation,” the judge said.
Referring to the interests of the private operators, the judge observed that the petitioners cater to the transport services in served sectors and therefore, no prejudice is caused to the petitioners by the impugned scheme.
The home department issued the GO for the scheme across TN, for operating minibuses by private and state transport undertakings.