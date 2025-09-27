Tamil Nadu High Court bins petitions against state's new minibus scheme

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted its stamp of ‘judicial affirmation’ to the scheme rolled out by the Tamil Nadu government to operate minibuses in unserved rural areas, by dismissing all the petitions filed by the private bus operators challenging the scheme, citing technical and procedural issues. Although the transport department has issued over 2,500 route permits for operating minibuses across the state, services have yet to start on more than 50 per cent of these routes.

Justice N Mala, while dismissing the petitions, held that the government has formulated the New Comprehensive Mini Bus Scheme- 2024 to ensure the rural public have unrestricted movement as per their rights guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (d) of the Constitution.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that the road infrastructure in the villages is in deplorable conditions, making it difficult for regular buses to operate in such areas,” the judge said in the order passed on Thursday. The judge added that the court is of the view that the aim of the scheme is to provide last-mile connectivity to the rural public who face great difficulty in reaching towns and cities due to a lack of adequate transportation. The scheme is framed to ensure that the villagers from remote areas of the state, by availing minibus services, would reach the nearest town or city instead of walking for miles, she noted.