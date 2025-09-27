Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Rajaa’s remarks on UP, women in north spark row

CHENNAI: The remarks made by Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T R B Rajaa at an event here on Thursday regarding the economy of Uttar Pradesh and the status of women in north Indian states attracted criticism on Friday from some leaders of the BJP and several right-wing supporters on social media.

Answering a question from a journalist that PMK leader, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, had reportedly said that UP has developed better than Tamil Nadu, Rajaa said it was an “atrocious lie” and Dr Anbumani being a former union minister knew it well.

He went on to say that Tamil Nadu has grown in all sectors and has recorded a 11.19 per cent growth rate in 2024-25. He said UP instead was dependent on the abundant funds released by the union government. However, he quickly corrected himself to say that it was in fact not the union government’s funds, but Tamil Nadu’s.