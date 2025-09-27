Tamil Nadu tidal nursery tech helps mangrove seedlings survive salinity

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu forest department has pioneered a tidal nursery system that has been showing promising results for mangrove restoration.

Developed by forest range officer B Iqbal in Cuddalore and implemented in the district’s Pichavaram, the innovation is already improving the survival and resilience of mangrove saplings in the region, one of the country’s most important coastal ecosystems. The Pichavaram forest is one of the largest mangrove ecosystems in India and is home to diverse flora and fauna.

Traditionally, mangrove nurseries raise seedlings in polybags under controlled conditions, with a two to three-month freshwater treatment before field planting. However, these seedlings often struggle to adapt once exposed to tidal waters, salinity fluctuations, and strong winds, leading to high mortality.

Iqbal’s method takes a different approach. Saplings are secured with wooden sticks and kept in tidal waters for six to eight months, where they gradually get acclimatised to natural coastal conditions such as variable salinity, tidal rhythms, and temperature changes.

“The nursery mimics real field conditions. Seedlings harden naturally and are better prepared to withstand environmental stresses once transplanted,” Iqbal said during a field visit to Killai, Tamil Nadu’s first Climate Resilient Village.