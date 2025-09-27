Tamil Nadu to get 7,500 new indigenous 4G towers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to get a boost in mobile connectivity as state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has commissioned over 7,500 4G towers across the state under a nationwide rollout of India’s indigenous telecom stack.

The expansion is part of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) 4G Saturation project and Phase IX.2, with the state seeing 257 new 4G sites-including 35 upgrades of existing 2G towers.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the indigenous 4G system on Saturday, which has already been commissioned across more than 97,500 sites across the state.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, General Manager of BSNL Tamil Nadu and Chennai Telephones S Parthiban said the rollout will prioritise coverage in both urban and remote areas, bridging longstanding digital gaps.

“Initially, 289 villages lacked 4G coverage. Under this project, 222 new towers will be installed, and 35 existing sites will be upgraded, at a total cost of Rs 245 crore,” Parthiban said.

The initiative targets Tamil Nadu’s most remote regions, including the Nilgiris, Sathyamangalam forest, Kolli Hills, Yercaud and Pachamalai. BSNL has also identified 49 additional sites across Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Vellore.