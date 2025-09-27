TNSTC workers’ stir over unpaid PF enters Day 40 in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Friday warned the state government that transport employees would intensify their agitation if long-pending benefits of current and retired TNSTC staff were not settled soon.

CITU state president A Soundararajan, who addressed the 40th day of the sit-in protest by TNSTC workers at the Sungam depot in Coimbatore, said employees had never before been forced into such a prolonged protest. “The savings of employees, which TN government has held for over 30 years, are now being denied. Retired workers have not received provident fund and gratuity for the past 25 months,” he said.

He accused the government of “cruelty and injustice” in withholding dues despite repeated peace committee talks. The agitation is being organised by CITU along with its affiliates — Retired Employees Welfare Association and State Express Transport Corporation Employees Union. Protesters say the release of PF and gratuity is their key demand.

Around 28,000 TNSTC employees across Tamil Nadu are CITU members, Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation-CITU deputy general secretary M Kanagaraj told TNIE.