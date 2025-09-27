Vande Bharat may soon link Chennai, Rameswaram; final route yet to be decided, say officials

CHENNAI: With the completion of electrification on the 53-km Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram single broad gauge section, Southern Railway has decided to introduce a Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Rameswaram.

According to official sources, a proposal to operate the new daytime Vande Bharat Express from either Chennai Egmore or Tambaram has been submitted to the Railway Board. At present, there are no daytime services operated through the 600km-660km stretch via chord line and main line, and the proposed train is expected to ease congestion on the existing three overnight services.

“The entire 53-km section has now been cleared for electric locomotive operations. However, there was a gap of around 220 metres without overhead cables near the Parundhu Naval Air Station close to Uchipuli railway station. While trains currently cross this stretch at their natural speeds, separate trials will be carried out before the Vande Bharat is introduced,” an official said.

The official further said the final route for the proposed Vande Bharat is yet to be decided. “To enable a same-day return journey, the train must reach Rameswaram within eight hours. Demand, travel time, and line capacity will be factored in before finalising the route,” the official added.

Since Vande Bharat trains can run only on fully electrified routes, the clearance of this section by the Electrical Inspector General of Southern Railway marked a key milestone. The Rameswaram-Okha Express was the first train to be hauled by an electric locomotive after the completion of electrification.

Currently, three daily services, including the Sethu Superfast Express and Boat Mail Express, and four weekly trains run between Chennai and Rameswaram.