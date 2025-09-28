CM Stalin: 47K acres of barren land back to farming

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu has been steadily moving towards the top rank in the agricultural sector, coming first in crop productivity, second in production of maize, oilseeds and sugarcane, and third in millets and groundnuts. He added that 47,000 acres of barren land have been brought back under cultivation.

Stalin presented a lengthy list of achievements by the DMK government in the agricultural sector after inaugurating the second edition of the Agri Business Festival held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam. During the event, the CM distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 1.77 crore to farmers.

Speaking at the event, the CM said that, this year, paddy has been cultivated on 5.66 lakh hectares — an additional 1,28,494 acres compared to last year.

‘Agri expo will open doors to international markets’

“Because of our proactive steps, in the last four years, we have achieved a food grain production of 456.44 lakh tonnes. Three years ago, food grain productivity was 2,835kg per hectare, and today it has increased to 2,857kg per hectare. As of now, TN ranks first in India in crop productivity; second in maize, total oilseeds and sugarcane, and third in millets and groundnut — and is steadily moving towards the top rank,” the CM added.