CM Stalin: 47K acres of barren land back to farming

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu has been steadily moving towards the top rank in the agricultural sector, coming first in crop productivity, second in production of maize, oilseeds and sugarcane, and third in millets and groundnuts. He added that 47,000 acres of barren land have been brought back under cultivation.
Stalin presented a lengthy list of achievements by the DMK government in the agricultural sector after inaugurating the second edition of the Agri Business Festival held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam. During the event, the CM distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 1.77 crore to farmers.
Speaking at the event, the CM said that, this year, paddy has been cultivated on 5.66 lakh hectares — an additional 1,28,494 acres compared to last year.
‘Agri expo will open doors to international markets’
“Because of our proactive steps, in the last four years, we have achieved a food grain production of 456.44 lakh tonnes. Three years ago, food grain productivity was 2,835kg per hectare, and today it has increased to 2,857kg per hectare. As of now, TN ranks first in India in crop productivity; second in maize, total oilseeds and sugarcane, and third in millets and groundnut — and is steadily moving towards the top rank,” the CM added.
Stalin said that through Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme, aimed at the holistic growth of every village, 52 lakh people in 10,187 village panchayats have benefited. “I also proudly state that 47,000 acres of barren land have been brought back under cultivation.
Similarly, the Mannyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kappom scheme, 20 lakh farmers have benefited so far. In the past four years, 130 lakh tonnes of agricultural produce have been transacted through regulated markets. The crop loan limit has been raised from `3 lakh to `5 lakh,” he added.
Stalin said the Agri Business Festival provides farmers with a great opportunity to directly market their agricultural produce, besides serving as a vital platform to learn about new cultivation methods and agri-business opportunities. “This initiative will open doors to both domestic and international markets, significantly boosting exports,” he added.
Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam said that, of the 60 agriculture-related electoral promises of the DMK in the 2021 Assembly elections, the CM has fulfilled 51 of them so far.
This Agri Business Festival 2025, taking place on September 27 and 28, is aimed at benefiting farmers, farmer-producer organisations, food processing firms, exporters, natural farming enthusiasts, students and the general public. Over 220 stalls have been set up at the festival. The event also features special seminars on relevant themes and stalls showcasing value-added products and machinery.