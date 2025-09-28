High rent, poor infra keep shops at Nagapattinam municipality commercial complex empty for four years

NAGAPATTINAM: To boost revenue and provide space for small traders, the Nagapattinam municipality constructed a commercial complex with 17 shops at the Perarignar Anna Bus Stand in Velippalayam at a cost of `30 lakh nearly four years ago.

However, the project has largely failed to take off, with only one shop occupied and the rest lying vacant and deteriorating. Local traders blame the situation on "excessive rent and deposits, poor infrastructure, drainage issues, and subletting practices".

While the shops have basic electrical connections, their metal sheet roofing makes them near-uninhabitable. "During summer, it's impossible to sit inside- the metal ceiling turns it into an oven," said P Vinoth, the only active tenant, who said he had to spend Rs 2.5 lakh on a false ceiling and other renovations. Vinoth himself operates on a sublease.

The original bidder secured the shop at Rs 7,800 per month in 2023, but rented it out to Vinoth for Rs 10,000. "I paid Rs 1 lakh advance and pay Rs 10,000 monthly. I couldn't afford to bid directly, as the deposit plus advance would have cost me Rs 3 lakh," he explained.

Beyond the financial burden, shopkeepers highlight structural flaws. The complex was built over a blocked rainwater canal, leading to water logging even during light showers. Sewage chambers frequently overflow at the entrance. "With no proper drainage, sewage water accumulates until the municipality intervenes," Vinoth added.

Municipal officials acknowledged the concerns. A senior officer said a scrutinising committee is revising the rent and deposit structure, after which fresh tenders would be floated. However, no timeline has been fixed. The official admitted that prospective tenants had also objected to safety concerns, as the shops were built with only iron grill gates instead of shutters.

"Shopkeepers flagged the lack of security. However, the official indicated no renovation or shutter installation is planned, as the municipality expects foot traffic to shift to a new bus stand under construction in Sellur," the official added.