Madurai Bench of Madras HC raps collector for lapses in detention under Goondas

Wondering how the very same default has repeated itself, the judges opined that necessary inquiry must be made in the office of the collector, whether this omission was deliberately caused by any of the staff in the collectorate. “Inquiry must also be made as to who actually prepared or typed the detention order under instructions of the collector and whether the statement giving right to make a representation had been deliberately omitted in the detention order. The collector should have been vigilant before putting his/her signature, since a detention order takes away the liberty of a person without trial,” the judges observed.

Recalling that the detention orders passed in the other three cases were also set aside early this week by directing the home department to obtain an explanation from the collector for the omission and submit the same to the court with a covering affidavit, the judges directed the additional chief secretary to further explain in the affidavit as to how this significant omission happened four times in the Madurai collectorate, and the steps taken by him to make inquiries to find out the actual person involved in this entire issue. All four cases were directed to be listed on October 22.