Make modern farm tools available at affordable prices to farmers: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, while addressing the centenary memorial of eminent agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan on Saturday, urged scientists and policy makers to ensure that modern agricultural tools are made available to farmers at affordable prices. Speaking at the event held at M S Swaminathan Research Foundation in Taramani, Chennai, Stalin paid rich tributes to the pioneer of India’s Green Revolution.

Stalin described Swaminathan as “a guardian of food security, the voice of the voiceless, and the embodiment of simplicity.”

Stalin added that long before climate change became a global concern, Swaminathan had warned of its impact on agriculture, showing his vision and foresight. The CM recalled that post-Independence India struggled to meet even its basic food needs, with people dying of hunger. “If the situation has changed today, it is largely because of Swaminathan’s efforts,” he noted.

To honour his legacy, the TN government has instituted Dr M S Swaminathan Research Fund with an allocation of `1 crore in the agriculture budget to support new innovations, Stalin pointed out.