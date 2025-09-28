Man who attempted suicide during inquiry on his tree felling complaint dies at Madurai GRH

MADURAI: A 35-year-old man here, who about two weeks ago allegedly attempted suicide at his residence while being interrogated by the police over his complaint of trees he planted having been felled, died without responding to treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as J Jegadhees Kumar of Muthupatti, who was a driver in a private school. According to his brother Rajkumar, Kumar was fond of trees since childhood. "He had planted five neem trees on Pandian Street in the city when he resided in the locality around 10 years ago.

They had grown well and were providing shelter to people when the mercury rose. However, Kumar recently noticed that some of the trees were felled and became upset," Rajkumar said. It is unclear whether the land on which he undertook the plantation drive is private or the government's.

Kumar then lodged a complaint about the felled trees with the Subramaniyapuram police. Even as the police were holding inquiries with him at his residence over his complaint on September 19, he attempted suicide. While he was admitted to the GRH, he died without responding to treatment on Saturday, the police said.

The city police have registered a case of unnatural death.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the state health department helpline 104 and on Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.)