Residents blame ‘lapses’ in garbage collection for waste pile-up across Madurai

MADURAI: Sightings of heaps of stinking garbage, stray animals feeding on discarded food waste and overflowing bins have become commonplace across several parts of the city, which the residents have largely attributed to severe lapses in garbage collection and poor waste management.

Moreover, the ongoing stand-off between sanitation workers and a private contractor has exacerbated the issue. The residents alleged that the corporation's poor handling of waste collection has turned garbage clearance into an everyday struggle, contradicting the civic body's claim of regular waste clearance.

Every day, the city generates a total of about 850 tonnes of waste from across its 100 wards. Officials said waste is segregated, with wet waste sent to 30 micro composting centres and the rest to Vellakkal for bio-mining and further processing. However, the system simply does not work as promised, claimed the residents.

S Saruviswa, a resident, said, "In MMC Colony, the waste collected is dumped in the open and cleared once every two days. The stench is unbearable, and stray dogs and cattle forage for food there."

Several other residents pointed out that while the bins on the main roads are cleared on time, the interior lanes largely remain neglected. "In small lanes, garbage is removed only once every two or three days," said K Anbuarasan, another resident.