School students break into sweat from power shutdown during exams in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Recent episodes of students, particularly in government schools, being put to hardship from scheduled local power shutdowns while taking their quarterly examination have raised the demand for the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to ensure that maintenance-related works are carried out during the weekends, holidays or after school hours.

On September 25, a power shutdown from 9.45 am to 4 pm to undertake maintenance work at the 110 KV court power sub-station forced the 700-odd students at the government school in Beema Nagar to take up their quarterly examination without fans or lights running in the classrooms.

The impact was also felt in Melapudhur, Beemanagar and Cantonment, which have more than four government-aided schools and several government institutions serving over 5,000 children. "Our classrooms are overcrowded and poorly ventilated.

Without power, children find it difficult to focus on their exams," said a teacher at a school in Melapudhur. Mentioning many children having returned home drained and restless after taking their exam on Thursday, S Sathyaseelan of Kempstown said, "For students, writing exams in this heat is nothing short of an ordeal."

Further, no electricity meant the motor pumping water to the overhead tank at many a school could not be operated, leaving toilets without water supply. "Children had to queue up or hold back because there simply wasn't enough water for everyone.

It's not just about the heat and fans, but even basic needs like attending nature’s call become a struggle," said a source in the education department. Similar issues from power shutdown were reported in schools in Varaganeri and Thennur.

Staff said the disruption made exam conditions "unfair" for children and argued that arrangements like backfeeding made for government hospitals and court for uninterrupted power supply should be ensured for schools too during examination time. When enquired, Tangedco officials said they are sticking to the routine shutdowns as per the schedule issued by the Superintendent Engineer's office.

Uninterrupted supply, they added, can be extended to schools only if the school education department makes a formal request for the same. Meanwhile, G Krishnapriya, chief education officer (CEO) of Tiruchy district, said, "We usually inform Tangedco during public and other major examinations. We, however, will take up the matter as well and ensure steps are in place to avoid power disruptions during quarterly and internal exams."