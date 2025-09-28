‘TN in debt trap due to unchecked revenue deficit’: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has been demanding a white paper on investments attracted since the DMK government assumed office, has sought for a detailed document on the financial condition of the government and the government undertakings, including how borrowed funds have been utilised.

In a statement on Saturday, in which he referred to data from a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India dated August 2025, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of failing in all spheres and most glaringly in financial management.

“The rulers/the party which is ruling the state are/is accountable to taxpayers for every paisa spent. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to immediately reduce borrowings, adopt austerity and release a detailed white paper on the financial condition of the state and its undertakings, including how borrowed funds have been utilised,” Palaniswami said.