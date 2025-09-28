‘TN in debt trap due to unchecked revenue deficit’: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has been demanding a white paper on investments attracted since the DMK government assumed office, has sought for a detailed document on the financial condition of the government and the government undertakings, including how borrowed funds have been utilised.
In a statement on Saturday, in which he referred to data from a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India dated August 2025, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of failing in all spheres and most glaringly in financial management.
“The rulers/the party which is ruling the state are/is accountable to taxpayers for every paisa spent. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to immediately reduce borrowings, adopt austerity and release a detailed white paper on the financial condition of the state and its undertakings, including how borrowed funds have been utilised,” Palaniswami said.
The former chief minister said it is clear from the CAG report that the Stalin government is staggering under financial strain at the end of its regime. The report indicated a fall in revenue compared to the corresponding period last year. He also charged that during the past five months, unchecked revenue deficits have forced the government to borrow heavily.
Palaniswami said the CAG report had already pointed out that a major portion of the borrowing has been diverted to revenue spending. He also pointed out that since the budget for 2025-26 said the estimated revenue deficit would be Rs 41,635 crore, and the revenue deficit has already reached Rs 25,686 crore. Economic experts are of the view that during the rest of the seven months, the revenue deficit might cross Rs 60,000 crore.
Palaniswami alleged that extravagant spending on luxury projects, car racing, memorial halls, and wasteful publicity has drowned the state in debt.