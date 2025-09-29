Crumbling roads in Coimbatore turn death trap, spotlight once again on CCMC's laxity

COIMBATORE: With crumbling roads turning into potential death traps across Coimbatore, mounting public anger has put the spotlight on the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the State Highways Department. Residents say the poor condition of several key stretches, left damaged after underground drainage (UGD) and 24x7 water supply project work, has already claimed lives and continues to endanger motorists.

The latest tragedy occurred on Kamarajar Road, where a police inspector lost her life after an accident linked to the dug-up surface during works by the firm Suez for the 24/7 water supply project. The incident forced the highways department to begin long-delayed restoration works, though officials have blamed the CCMC for delays in handing over the damaged roads for repairs.

Amid these concerns, the Subramaniyampalayam-GN Mills stretch has emerged as one of the most dangerous spots. Locals say the road, left in a battered state for months, has become nearly impossible to navigate. "More than half of the road is damaged," said S Ganesan, a resident of Swathi Gardens. "On dry days, it turns into a dust bowl and a sludge field when it rains. Will the officials only start taking action after a death or a human sacrifice?"