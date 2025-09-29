Despite poor road infrastructure, accident rate lower than in 2024: Coimbatore police

COIMBATORE: The traffic police in Coimbatore city have reported a decline in fatal accidents in 2025 compared to 2024, despite the ongoing challenges of poor road conditions in many areas and major arterial roads. Police sources said that if road infrastructure can be improved in the city, they can reduce accidents further in the coming years.

According to police data, there were 223 fatal accidents and 671 non-fatal accidents in Coimbatore city from January to September 2024. For the same period in 2025, (up to September 25), the number dropped to 201 fatal accidents and 662 non-fatal accidents.

Police officials claim this 10% decrease is a result of stricter enforcement measures, which include increased patrolling, stricter penalties for traffic violations, drunk driving checks and public awareness campaigns. These efforts demonstrate that enforcement is improving road safety, even as officials acknowledge that road infrastructure — marked by potholes, uneven surfaces, and inadequate signage — continues to pose a significant barrier to progress.

As part of the effort to reduce accidents, the city is observing - Accident-Free Week - from October 6 to 12. This is part of the 'Naan Uyir Kavalan' road safety campaign, which is organised by the district administration, city police, and the NGO UYIR. The initiative aims to make Coimbatore a model city for road safety through a pledge drive, awareness activities, and community participation, with the goal of reaching 10 lakh citizens. Achieving zero accidents for a week would require a combination of heightened police presence, temporary road repairs, and public support through campaigns promoting safe driving and adherence to traffic rules.

"However, the persistent poor road conditions across many parts of the city make this target challenging, as infrastructure issues like poorly maintained roads can contribute to accidents. The implementation of roundabouts and U-turns, however, helps us show some positive results in accident prevention. The reduction in fatal accidents from 2024 to 2025 is a positive step, but the high number of fatalities indicates that significant work remains. The accident on Friday on Kamarajar Road at Singanallur, in which a woman police inspector was killed, is evidence that road infrastructure poses a threat to the zero-accident target," a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashok Kumar of Coimbatore city said they have been focusing on the 75 identified accident hotspots in the city, "During this campaign, we will give additional focus to these spots and intensify enforcement measures, such as speed control and vehicle checks across the city, by involving additional police personnel. Along with enforcement, continuous awareness through different formats helps people prevent accidents," he said.