Karur stampede death toll rises to 41; bomb threat reported at Vijay's residence

Among the deceased women, most were in their 30s while the men who died were in their 20s and 30s. The bodies were transported to their respective native place in free hearse vehicles.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the district of Karur on Saturday to attend the TVK rally, amid sweltering heat.

Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman on said the stampede was triggered by his delayed arrival.

The DGP noted that the swelling crowd had been waiting for hours in the scorching sun without sufficient food and water, leading to these deaths in the tragic incident. He added that a surge in the crowd occurred after the official Twitter handle of Vijay’s TVK party announced he would arrive at the venue by noon. "Our intention is not to blame anyone, but we are just stating the facts," the DGP said.