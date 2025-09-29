Krishnagiri woman loses Rs 5 lakh in 'APK' scam

KRISHNAGIRI: A 43- year-old woman near Pochampalli lost Rs 5 lakh after she clicked on a fake Android Package Kit (APK) file sent by cyber fraudsters on WhatsApp.

Police sources told TNIE that Mariyammal (name changed) received the fake APK file — 'PM Kishan Apk' —on Monday. Thinking it was an original APK file related to the scheme, she clicked on the link and lost Rs 5 lakh from her bank account in a single transaction within few days. She then complained with the Krishnagiri cybercrime police on Saturday, and a case was booked under BNS and the Information Technology Act.

"The fake APK files are malware used by fraudsters in the name of government schemes, bank names, etc. Once people click the file, a malware is installed and the mobile phone would be under the control of the fraudsters. Thereafter, any financial transactions done by the victim would be tracked, and with the password revealed, they loot from the victim’s bank account. People may not be aware of the crime immediately, and it may take some time before they realise they have been cheated,” police explained.

"People should not click any fake APK files, and must check the authenticity of government scheme details received through phones with the concerned department. In case of cybercrime, complaints can be lodged with nearby cybercrime police or toll free number 1930."