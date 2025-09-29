Residents in Thoothukudi's Nazareth want govt hospital, say lack of emergency care facility a huge risk

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Nazareth, a town panchayat with 18 wards, have demanded the establishment of a government hospital in the region, claiming that the absence of an advanced medical facility has turned multiple cases of medical emergencies into tragedies.
The residents said the two nearest government hospitals are located 15 kilometres away, one each in Sathankulam and Srivaikuntam, while the nearest primary health centre (PHC) is situated four kilometres away in Mookupeeri, followed by Udayarkulam PHC (five kilometres) and the one in Awarthirunagari (12 km). The few private healthcare facilities in the vicinity, including the one run by the CSI diocese, offer no advanced treatments and often refer patients to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital, located nearly 40 kilometres away.
The region has numerous educational institutions, attracting students from nearby villages — Pillaiyanmanai, Vellamadam, Arasanganagar, Thailapuram, Mudhalaimozhi, and Pidaneri — that have a sizable population of about 28,000. The region also has a large number of elderly residents, who, in case of emergencies, are often shifted to the Tirunelveli GH. “Without immediate emergency care, several patients suffering from cardiac arrest and accident victims die on the way to hospitals in Tirunelveli,” said a resident.
Nazareth Town Panchayat Ward 3 Councillor R Iginus Antony Kumar recounted the death of his mother, who had been suffering from a cardiac ailment. The doctors at a private hospital diagnosed symptoms of a mild heart attack and suggested his mother be shifted to Tirunelveli, however, she passed away even before they started, said Iginus, who is also the district secretary of Kamarajar-Adithanar Kazhagam. Similarly, another resident said his father, admitted to a private hospital recently for chest pain, was referred to the Tirunelveli GH, but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival.
Nazareth Vanigar Association member V Selvan demanded the establishment of a government hospital with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and modern medical equipment to save patients with serious illness during the golden hour. The association had passed a resolution on the same demand, he said.
The councillor suggested the use of a 22-acre land parcel in Nazareth, where the government used to operate a cotton mill decades ago, for the construction of a government hospital.
A senior official from the Health department said that a representation of the demand should be sent to the state government in this regard, which in turn would be forwarded to higher officials. The district has nine government hospitals with the headquarters hospital at Kovilpatti, said the official.