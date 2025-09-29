Residents in Thoothukudi's Nazareth want govt hospital, say lack of emergency care facility a huge risk

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Nazareth, a town panchayat with 18 wards, have demanded the establishment of a government hospital in the region, claiming that the absence of an advanced medical facility has turned multiple cases of medical emergencies into tragedies.

The residents said the two nearest government hospitals are located 15 kilometres away, one each in Sathankulam and Srivaikuntam, while the nearest primary health centre (PHC) is situated four kilometres away in Mookupeeri, followed by Udayarkulam PHC (five kilometres) and the one in Awarthirunagari (12 km). The few private healthcare facilities in the vicinity, including the one run by the CSI diocese, offer no advanced treatments and often refer patients to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital, located nearly 40 kilometres away.

The region has numerous educational institutions, attracting students from nearby villages — Pillaiyanmanai, Vellamadam, Arasanganagar, Thailapuram, Mudhalaimozhi, and Pidaneri — that have a sizable population of about 28,000. The region also has a large number of elderly residents, who, in case of emergencies, are often shifted to the Tirunelveli GH. “Without immediate emergency care, several patients suffering from cardiac arrest and accident victims die on the way to hospitals in Tirunelveli,” said a resident.