Thirumangalam rail overbridge construction to be completed by December

MADURAI: The construction works for the Thirumangalam rail overbridge (ROB), being established at a cost of Rs 23.06 crore, have been progressing steadily, and the project is expected to be completed by December, according to the projects wing of the State Highways Department.

The 582-metre-long new structure would ease congestion at the level crossing along the busy Madurai-Thirumangalam railway line in Thirumangalam, which intersection is located along the key route that the residents and commuters use to reach Madurai airport and neighbouring districts such as Theni, Usilampatti and Virudhunagar. The ROB would link Muthuramalinga Thevar Statue Junction in Thirumangalam with Kamarajarpuram on Old Airport Road.

An official from the highways department told TNIE that out of the 582 metres, the department has been overseeing the construction for 470 metres, while the remaining 112 metres is being handled by the Madurai Division of the Southern Railway. “The project commenced in February 2024 and is scheduled for completion during December. Once operational, the ROB will eliminate delays caused by railway gate closures,” he said.

Another official said the ROB would be 12 metres wide, including a four-metre-wide carriage barrier. “There was a delay in land acquisition. However, after the tender was awarded, the project has been progressing as planned. The Southern Railway is constructing the portion near the railway gate, while the highways department oversees the rest, with both being executed simultaneously,” he added.