TN science council seeks GI tag for Kanniyakumari Nannari

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Kanniyakumari Nannari’, an indigenous aromatic herb known for its medicinal value in southern Tamil Nadu.

TN Malaivaazh Makkal Sangam, a society of Nannari producers, is a co-applicant in the GI application, which has been filed with the Geographical Indications Registry. The application highlights the unique agro-climatic conditions and centuries-old traditional practices associated with the cultivation of this variety of Hemidesmus indicus.

Grown in the red lateritic and loamy soils of Kanniyakumari, this medicinal climber thrives in a tropical climate with well-distributed rainfall. Traditionally foraged from the wild, it is also cultivated using rootstock or stem cuttings from mature plants.

In Kanniyakumari, the roots are manually harvested from carefully selected fields that avoid the use of heavy chemical fertilizers, often relying on naturally enriched soil zones, stated the application. Harvesting typically takes place during December and January, with roots carefully dug up to allow plant regeneration.

For optimal medicinal value, roots are collected after 2-3 years of maturity, then dried, and stored. Kanniyakumari’s natural factors contribute to its superior quality, stronger aroma, and a brown hue when made into a ‘sarbath’.

“The GI tag, once granted, will not only recognise the unique qualities and heritage of the herb, but also give a boost to local cultivators and vendors by ensuring better market value,” said S Vincent, TNSCST member secretary.