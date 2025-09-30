10 TVK cadre booked for assaulting ambulance driver; identified via CCTV

KARUR: Police have registered a case against 10 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadre for allegedly assaulting a private ambulance driver during the stampede at actor Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on September 27. A search is on to nab the suspects.

Police said the incident occurred when several people fainted during the sudden crowd surge at the rally. Ambulance driver Eeswaramoorthi, a resident of Mariamman Koil Street in Karur, rushed to the spot in his vehicle to assist. However, a group of around 10 TVK cadre allegedly obstructed his vehicle and attacked him.

Eeswaramoorthi sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Karur. Based on his complaint, Karur Town police registered a case on Monday against 10 TVK functionaries. Officials said the accused were identified through CCTV footage.