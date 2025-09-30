Centre flayed for delaying Kovai and Madurai metros

COIMBATORE: Social activists and urban transport experts condemned the “step-motherly treatment” by the union government, after a RTI reply revealed that the much-awaited Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects have been languishing without approval for more than 19 months.

The RTI, filed by Chennai-based Geographic Information System (GIS) expert and transport activist Dayanand Krishnan, disclosed that DPRs for both cities remain “under preliminary examination” by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The TN government had submitted the DPRs nearly 19 months ago, yet the projects have not moved forward.

In its reply dated September 24, MoHUA stated that metro projects require “extensive examination/appraisals at different levels” and that approvals depend on feasibility and availability of resources. Activists, however, argue that such scrutiny typically takes only a few months. “Preliminary examinations are usually completed in two to three months. Despite repeated inquiries, the Centre keeps giving the same answer,” Dayanand told TNIE.

According to RTI data collected by Dayanand, metro projects in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat received approval within five and eight months respectively. “Despite the Coimbatore and Madurai projects costing roughly the same, the approvals have been inexplicably delayed,” he added.