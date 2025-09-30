Dussehra: Cops to install advanced CCTV cameras to monitor vehicles

The number plate recognition cameras and counting cameras will be installed at Seithunganallur, Udangudi, and Authoor — key entry points — in order to count the vehicles and read the registration numbers, so that the facilities at the parking areas could be managed properly, he said, adding that the installation of cameras would be a temporary arrangement.

As devotee inflow would swell during soorasamharam, the police have made elaborate safety arrangements, John said, adding that the number of CCTV cameras installed would be doubled. For the first time, the police have set up a separate control room and launched two drones for an overhead survey to manage the crowd by identifying bottlenecks, public density and traffic congestion, he said.

Also, the district police for the first time will roll out an AI-based chatbot to facilitate the devotees with immediate responses regarding availability of drinking water, parking spaces, directions to washrooms, bus stands, besides alerting them about the traffic situation.

Committees have been formed to supervise the “adal padal” events of Dussehra sets as per the court directives, which had ordered to prohibit obscene dances, he added.