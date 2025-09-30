Farmers stage stir seekingflood relief; 200 detained

THOOTHUKUDI: Nearly 200 farmers were detained for holding a roadblock protest in front of the Pudur bus stand, demanding compensation for the crops damaged during the December 2024 floods.

Farmers began the protest by observing silence and paying homage to the 40 people who died in the Karur stampede.

Vilathikulam tahsildar Kannan engaged in talks with the farmers and appealed to them to withdraw the agitation, stating that the district administration had already forwarded the recommendations for the compensation, and it will be released as soon as the funds are sanctioned.

However, disagreeing with the tahsildar and the revenue officials, they sat on the Pudur main road, blocking the traffic and demanding immediate disbursal of funds.

They highlighted that the state government is yet to release `56 crore for several acres of maize, black gram, green gram, sorghum, cumbu, chilli, onion, coriander, and sunflower that were submerged in the 2024 floods.

Pudur police detained the farmers for blocking the road, leading to a severe traffic jam.

Meanwhile, members on behalf of All Farmers Association besieged the Kovilpatti sub collector’s office and submitted a petition with sub collector Himanshu Mangal demanding the same compensation.