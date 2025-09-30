Illustrated guide on Tamil Nadu's lesser-known vertebrates released

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department, with the help of the Care Earth Trust, has recently developed an illustrated guide - Lesser Known Vertebrates of Tamil Nadu - under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR).

The primary objective of the book is to assist forest department staff in identifying common yet little-known species and a few endemic species they might encounter in their daily work.

The authors of the book are Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and Education) and Chief Managing Director of Green Tamil Nadu Mission I Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Project Director of TBGPCCR S Ramasubramanian, ecologist and co-founder of the Care Earth Trust Dr RJ Ranjit Daniels, elephant expert Dr PS Easa, conservation biologist from Kerala KP Rajkumar, and Forest Range Officer of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) G Venkatesh.

The biodiversity of Tamil Nadu is not fully documented despite notable efforts. The state supports at least 1,000 species of vertebrates, excluding marine fish. This publication addresses the lack of an easy-to-understand, single-source guide on the fauna of Tamil Nadu, focusing on the state's lesser-known vertebrates. The Galaxy frog, Star-eyed tree frog, Hump-nosed pit viper, Rufous-bellied hawk-eagle, and Anamalai wood snake (endemic) are found in Valparai and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).