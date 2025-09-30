Madurai Bench of the Madras HC quashes CBI case on ex-IGP Pon Manickavel

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed criminal proceedings initiated by the CBI against retired Inspector General of Police (Idol Wing CID) AG Pon Manickavel on charges that he falsely implicated a former DSP Kader Batcha in an idol theft case. Justice RN Manjula passed the order recently while allowing a plea filed by Manickavel.

Kader Batcha had filed a petition before the court seeking a direction to register a case against Manickavel for falsely implicating him in the case involving the theft of 13 idols from Palavoor temple in Tirunelveli.

Manickavel had added Batcha as an accused on charges that he and a few other officers sold two of the idols recovered by them during their probe for Rs 15 lakh.

Since Batcha denied the allegations and claimed false implication, the high court directed CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry and file a report before the trial court. But the CBI, instead of filing a report, registered an FIR against him, Manickavel claimed.

Though the FIR was registered based on the preliminary inquiry, the inquiry report was not annexed as a part of the FIR, he further alleged. His attempts to get a copy of the preliminary report also ended in vain as the additional chief judicial magistrate, Madurai rejected his application, Manickavel added and moved the high court challenging the order as well as the FIR.