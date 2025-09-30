NDA delegation meets families of Karur stampede victims, demands probe by SC judge

KARUR: BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday demanded a high-level inquiry headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge to investigate the stampede that occurred in Karur on Saturday during TVK leader Vijay’s assembly election campaign, leaving 41 individuals dead.

Anurag also said that each member of the delegation has a set of questions that must be answered by the district and police officials regarding the shortcomings in providing security and arranging the campaign.

“We have asked the district administration to respond to the questions quickly so that we can submit our report to our party headquarters,” he added.

An eight-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation, headed by Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini and constituted by BJP national president J.P. Nadda, met the families of the stampede victims in Karur today.

Earlier, the delegation met the injured and their family members at the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur. They are also scheduled to meet the families of those who died in the incident. Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai translated the responses of the public from Tamil into English for the delegation.