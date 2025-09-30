Nine killed as under-construction structure collapses at Ennore power project site

CHENNAI: Nine workers from Assam died when part of a space frame being erected for the roof of a coal-handling shed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in Voyalur, Tiruvallur district, collapsed on Tuesday.

One more worker, named Mangal (36), also from Assam, has been admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College (GSMC) in Chennai, located around 50 kilometres from the project site.

Police sources identified the deceased as Munnakempral, Vidayum Pravotsha, Sumon Karikap, Deepak Raijiung, Sarbojit Thausen, Pranto Sorong, Paban Sorong, Phaibit Phonglo, and Bimaraj Thausen. The bodies were also taken to GSMC for postmortem, which is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) chairman J Radhakrishnan, who visited the spot, told TNIE that around ten persons were working at the particular portion of the space frame structure at a height of about 45 metres (roughly 150 feet) when the incident happened at around 5.45 pm.

Three grid bays of the space frame reportedly collapsed to the ground along with the nine workers involved in connecting them, killing them on the spot. The lone worker admitted to the hospital fortunately managed to hang on to the steel structure and was rescued later.