Open drain on Advaitha Ashram road puts walkers in harms way

SALEM: For commuters, shopkeepers and passengers heading to the new bus stand in Salem, navigating Advaitha Ashram Road in Ward 17 of Salem City Municipal Corporation has become a test of endurance. Blocked sewage lines and open drains have turned a key stretch into a menace of congestion and unsafe conditions, residents say.
Located opposite the new bus stand, the road is lined with commercial establishments and food stalls and carries hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians every hour. But with no proper drainage system in place, the stretch remains flooded with stagnant wastewater, especially after rains.
The drains, locals say, take up most of the walking space. "I have never crossed the road without the fear of slipping into it. The road congestion only adds more chaos. When cars enter this stretch, it becomes terrible, and some even park on the road, shrinking space for pedestrians.
In the evenings, when students from nearby academies leave in large numbers, the road gets completely packed. Though it is only a cut road, you can never see it without traffic," said Karthika Jawaharmani, a regular commuter.
Large portions of the drainage remain uncovered, leaving pedestrians at constant risk. In many places, a single cement slab serves as the only entry point into shops, with a misstep threatening to land customers in sewage water.
Small food stall owners, whose stalls are located just a few feet from the drains, report losing business as customers hesitate to buy food near overflowing sewage.
Passengers heading to the bus stop are also at the receiving end. "In the mornings, I have to walk through this road to catch my bus. When vehicles honk to make way, you cannot step aside because drainage water is flowing at road level," said V Nandhan, a commuter. Pedestrians are often forced to walk in the middle of the road, competing with moving vehicles.
Ward 17 Councillor D Rajeshwari acknowledged the persistent problem, calling the area a "low-lying stretch" where garbage, plastic covers and other waste get washed into drains even with small spells of rain. "Since it blocks the flow underneath, the sewage gets stagnated. After every rain, we clear the waste, but the issue recurs. The last clearing was done 10 days ago. During monsoons, blocks are inevitable, and drainage water spills out," she said.
"We are planning to widen the drainage after acquiring funds. As for the open holes along the road, they are sometimes left uncovered so workers can remove garbage. If this is causing inconvenience to commuters, we will take steps to cover them with slabs," she added.
Residents argue that occasional cleaning offers only temporary relief, while fundamental issues of uncovered drains and faulty sewage flow remain unsolved. With the road serving as a vital approach to the new bus stand, they say urgent civic action is required.