Open drain on Advaitha Ashram road puts walkers in harms way

SALEM: For commuters, shopkeepers and passengers heading to the new bus stand in Salem, navigating Advaitha Ashram Road in Ward 17 of Salem City Municipal Corporation has become a test of endurance. Blocked sewage lines and open drains have turned a key stretch into a menace of congestion and unsafe conditions, residents say.

Located opposite the new bus stand, the road is lined with commercial establishments and food stalls and carries hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians every hour. But with no proper drainage system in place, the stretch remains flooded with stagnant wastewater, especially after rains.

The drains, locals say, take up most of the walking space. "I have never crossed the road without the fear of slipping into it. The road congestion only adds more chaos. When cars enter this stretch, it becomes terrible, and some even park on the road, shrinking space for pedestrians.

In the evenings, when students from nearby academies leave in large numbers, the road gets completely packed. Though it is only a cut road, you can never see it without traffic," said Karthika Jawaharmani, a regular commuter.

Large portions of the drainage remain uncovered, leaving pedestrians at constant risk. In many places, a single cement slab serves as the only entry point into shops, with a misstep threatening to land customers in sewage water.

Small food stall owners, whose stalls are located just a few feet from the drains, report losing business as customers hesitate to buy food near overflowing sewage.