Paper, cardboard tax rise ‘nullifies’ perks of GST cut on safety matches

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite the GST on safety matches going down to five per cent from the earlier 12%, the rise in taxes of two important raw materials has taken the wind out of the industry’s sails.

Industry officials told TNIE that paper and cardboard, two vital raw materials, have now been shifted to the 18% slab from the previous 12%. The GST on other raw materials among 15 major components, including a few chemicals, remains the same.

However, manufacturers are of the view that they are unable to reap the benefits of the GST 2.0. They say that the suppliers of potassium chlorate (a key chemical component in matchboxes) have increased a flat `4,000 per tonne to cash in on the time. However, it can’t be attributed to the GST revision.

The match industry had been struggling with the price hike of various raw materials in the recent past and the labour shortage. The influx of cigarette lighters has only added to their agony in the domestic market.

Annarathna Group of Companies MD S M Antony Bharati told TNIE that paper and cardboard are the key raw materials for making inner and outer boxes, the tax rise of which (paper and cardboard) had balanced out the benefits of the GST reduction of matchboxes.

“The reduction of GST on flints to 5% will be helpful as flints are transported from Kerala and also imported from Belgium and Russia. The steep price hike of potassium chlorate was not anticipated; however, the cost of the matchboxes will remain the same,” he said.