PDS on doorsteps: Only 50% received it at home

CHENNAI: The doorstep delivery of PDS commodities to senior citizens aged 70 and above and persons with disabilities (PwDs), launched in August as part of the Thayumanavar Scheme, has not pushed the percentage of targeted population receiving the commodities beyond the earlier figure of 70%, raising concerns of teething troubles in the scheme’s design and implementation.

Moreover, official data showed only 40%-45% of the targeted population (or eligible beneficiaries) received the commodities through door delivery in August and September. The remaining beneficiaries bought directly from PDS shops, had shifted from the place, were not available during delivery, or were reported dead.

The average supply of commodities to this population stood roughly the same 70% even before the new scheme, which was launched to cover more of this vulnerable section and strengthen their food security. The government had said a total of 16.73 lakh cards, benefiting 21.7 lakh persons, were eligible for the scheme when it was launched.

Officials anticipated the coverage to cross 70% after the launch. An official said the figure was in fact 65% in August and improved to 70% in September.

“About 8% of listed beneficiaries were found to be deceased, and their names have been recommended for deletion,” said the official.