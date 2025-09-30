PDS on doorsteps: Only 50% received it at home

CHENNAI: The doorstep delivery of PDS commodities to senior citizens aged 70 and above and persons with disabilities (PwDs), launched in August as part of the Thayumanavar Scheme, has not pushed the percentage of targeted population receiving the commodities beyond the earlier figure of 70%, raising concerns of teething troubles in the scheme’s design and implementation.
Moreover, official data showed only 40%-45% of the targeted population (or eligible beneficiaries) received the commodities through door delivery in August and September. The remaining beneficiaries bought directly from PDS shops, had shifted from the place, were not available during delivery, or were reported dead.
The average supply of commodities to this population stood roughly the same 70% even before the new scheme, which was launched to cover more of this vulnerable section and strengthen their food security. The government had said a total of 16.73 lakh cards, benefiting 21.7 lakh persons, were eligible for the scheme when it was launched.
Officials anticipated the coverage to cross 70% after the launch. An official said the figure was in fact 65% in August and improved to 70% in September.
“About 8% of listed beneficiaries were found to be deceased, and their names have been recommended for deletion,” said the official.
Door delivery of TN rations likely to be pushed to first week from October
The official added that it may take more time to determine how many have relocated.
“If they are found to have moved permanently, we will reassign their clusters to ensure delivery at their new residence,” the officer further said, expressing hope that this would improve the coverage.
Acknowledging certain gaps in the implementation, officials from the Cooperation Department pointed out that door delivery is done in the second week of each month, but many preferred to buy supplies in the first week itself.
“Nearly 20% preferred purchasing rations during the first week,” an official said. To address this, the department has made a proposal to begin door delivery in the first week, likely on the first Saturday and Sunday, from October.
In districts like Ariyalur, Perambalur and Kanniyakumari, coverage of targeted beneficiaries have already touched 80%-81% (including those who purchased themselves and discounting those marked for deletion). “Ration card usage in districts remains relatively higher compared to Chennai, and delivery is expected to see further increase next month,” added the official.
In Chennai, the official said the average offtake is relatively low at only 53% although this was an improvement from 50% before the scheme’s launch, the official said. The official further added that district collectors have been instructed to include eligible persons with disabilities in the list so that the scheme reaches more.
Meanwhile, few PDS staff TNIE spoke to contended that many elderly cardholders no longer resided at their registered addresses while names of many deceased persons remained on the lists. A field visit by TNIE to PDS outlets in Washermenpet, Ambattur, Villivakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, and Madipakkam revealed challenges faced by staff in implementation.
A fair price shop salesman from north Chennai said he could deliver supplies only to 35 out of 120 eligible cards in September. “Each household takes nearly 30 minutes to complete the biometric and sales procedure. In apartments without lifts, we either climb up two floors or request beneficiaries to come down. For bedridden persons, we deliver inside their homes with just a signature, without biometric authentication,” he said.
Another staff member said, “In multi-storey apartments, especially those residing on 10th or 11th floor, beneficiaries often refuse delivery saying they will collect items themselves. On average, a staff can handle only 30-40 deliveries a day. While men manage better with access to vehicles, women staffers face more hardships.”
Albeit hurdles, many beneficiaries expressed a sense of relief with the new scheme. A 72-year-old from TNHB Colony, Korattur, said since he knew the salesman he got his rations at home. “It has spared me the trouble of asking my grandson to accompany me to the ration shop,” he added.