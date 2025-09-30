Public discussing lapses at venue is not rumour-mongering, EPS to CM

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded a CBI investigation into the Karur tragedy, as the people, according to him, “don’t have faith in the inquiry being conducted by the DMK government”.

“To ensure justice for victims and to bring out the truth about what had happened in Karur, a CBI inquiry should be ordered into the loss of lives,” Palaniswami said in his statement.

Taking exception to the view of Chief Minister M K Stalin about rumours and misinformation being spread on social media about the loss of lives in Karur, the AIADMK leader said, “So far, no opposition party has politicised the Karur tragedy. But the video released by the CM on Monday raises many political suspicions. The one-member commission of inquiry is all eyewash, designed to cover up the government’s failures,” Palaniswami added.