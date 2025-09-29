TVK rally stampede: EPS pins blame on cops for their shortcomings in security arrangements

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday visited the Karur Government Medical College and Hospital, where he paid homage to the 40 people who lost their lives in the stampede at TVK leader Vijay’s campaign rally the previous evening. He also met those undergoing treatment and consoled their families.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, Palaniswami expressed profound grief, calling it one of the worst tragedies in Indian political history. “I do not wish to blame anyone at this moment. This is a painful and shocking situation,” he said. Palaniswami, however, alleged serious lapses in security arrangements. “The crowd control measures were visibly inadequate. On television, it was clear that the police did not properly regulate the gathering,” he said.

He further accused the DMK government of providing large-scale police deployment for its own events while neglecting opposition rallies. However, the AIADMK chief also stressed that organisers must take responsibility. “When a leader holds meetings in several districts, he must review the arrangements and plan accordingly.