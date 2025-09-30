Special trains from Chennai to Sengottai and Kerala districts

CHENNAI: To manage festival rush ahead of Ayutha Puja and Deepavali, Southern Railway will operate special trains from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Sengottai.

The Chennai Egmore-Thiruvananthapuram North special will depart Chennai Egmore at 10.15 pm on September 30 and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram North at 2.05 pm the next day.

In the return direction, the service will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.30 pm on October 5 and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.30 am the next day. The Chennai Central-Sengottai festival specials will be extended up to Kottayam.

These trains will leave Chennai Central at 3.10 pm on October 1, 8, 15, and 22, reaching Kottayam at 12.05 pm the next day. The trains will depart Kottayam at 2.05 pm on October 2, 9, 16, and 23, and arrive at Chennai Central at 11.30 am the next day. Advance reservation for the trains are open online.

A one-way unreserved superfast special will run from Tambaram to Sengottai, leaving Tambaram at 4.15 pm on September 30.